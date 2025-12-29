SC & ST Commission vows justice for SA victim’s family

Mahabubnagar: Ina gesture of solidarity, State Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairman Bakki Venkataiah on Sunday visited Vemula village in Musapet mandal to console the family of Pravalika, a Dalit young woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted and who later succumbed to her injuries on December 17.

Terming the incident as deeply disturbing and painful, the Chairman assured the bereaved family of complete support from the government and the Commission.

During his visit, Venkataiah met the family members, enquired in detail about the incident, and expressed his condolences. On behalf of the state government, he handed over a compensation cheque of Rs. 3.47 lakh to the family. He clarified that the total compensation sanctioned amounts to Rs. 4.12 lakh, of which Rs. 3.47 lakh has been released so far, and the remaining Rs. 65,000 would be disbursed at the earliest after coordination with the District Collector.

Speaking to the media later, the Chairman said the incident had shaken him deeply. He reiterated that the SC & ST Commission would stand firmly by the victim’s family and ensure that justice is delivered. He directed officials to immediately identify and allot government land to the family, which is currently living in a small house.

He also suggested sanctioning either a double-bedroom house in the district headquarters or an Indiramma house in the village to provide the family with permanent shelter.

Further, Venkataiah instructed officials to extend livelihood support by providing employment to one eligible member of the family through the outsourcing system, as part of rehabilitation measures. He strongly demanded that those responsible for the crime be punished severely as per the law, setting an example and ensuring that such incidents do not recur.