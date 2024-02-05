SC to hear petition of BRS MLC Kavitha in liquor scam case

The hearing on the petition filed by BRS MLC Kavitha will finally take place today in the Supreme Court. Kavitha had filed this petition after being summoned to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning regarding her involvement in the Delhi liquor scam case.

In her petition, Kavitha has requested the court to order the investigation team to conduct inquiries at the women's homes instead of requiring them to appear at the ED office. This move aims to protect the privacy and dignity of the women involved.

Due to various reasons, the investigation has experienced delays and has been postponed several times. The hearing today will likely shed light on the future course of action and the deadlines for the investigation to proceed.