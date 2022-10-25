SCCiWA, FNECS members submit representation on road closure

Hyderabad: Members of Secunderabad Cantonments Citizens Welfare Association (SCCiWA) and Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) on Tuesday submitted a representation to the Commissioner of Police, C V Anand expressing the difficulties they are facing due to the closure of 21 public roads by Local Military Authorities (LMA).

During a meeting, members pointed out that the recent road closure notice issued by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is misleading as the six roads (Ammuguda, Byam, Albain, Empress, Protenee and Richardson Road) mentioned in the notice have been closed for several years. C S Chandrasekhar, secretary of FNECS said that the notice seems to hide the fact that SCB and LMA did not obey the Defence ministry's and Army headquarters orders of May 2018 to reopen the roads.

Chandrasekhar further requested C V Anand to take up the matter and reopen the roads so as to relieve citizens of daily inconvenience caused by the closure. "Though the issue is not under the purview of the law and order of the police, the Commissioner assured us that the police department will try to help resolve the matter", he added.