SCCL workers oppose one-day salary cut for Covid cause

Kothagudem: SCCL workers raised objection to company management's arbitrary decision of donating employees' one-day salary to the CM Relief Fund for the Covid-19.

The SCCL management unilaterally decided to help the government with one-day salary of every worker which totals Rs. 8.5 core. The Chairman and Managing Director of the company N Sridhar announced the decision on Saturday.

Opposing the decision of the CMD, the workers said how the company management decided to donated fund for Covid-19 without bringing the issue to their notice.

They alleged that the company did not discuss the fund raising issue with workers. They said "We are not against giving fund to the State government for Covid-19, but the company could have informed the workers the same."

Speaking to The Hans India, INTUC leader Janak Prasad said he reject the decision taken by the SCCL management. The company management took the decision arbitrarily.

He said all companies donate funds to their State government relief funds for Covid-19 individually. He said when the decision was taken the management could have spoken with workers and leaders of the unions. Here the management did not discuss the matter with the union leaders, he added.

Another CITU leader Narasimha Rao said the SCCL is following the rules and regulations on any issue from the Coal India management.

He said in Coal India, before taking any decision the management should have taken the authorisation of workers. But here the SCCL management broke the rules by not discussing the issue with the union leaders.

He said clearly the workers are opposing the arbitrary decision of donating one-day salary for Covid-19 taken by the management.

He demanded the State and Central governments to give the insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to like the doctors, health staff and other others doing duty during the coronavirus breakout.