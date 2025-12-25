School Bus Overturns Near Shamshabad: Several Students Injured

A school bus carrying 60 students overturned near Shamshabad in the Ranga Reddy district today, causing injuries to several pupils. The children were en route to a field trip at Jalavihar in Hyderabad when the incident occurred.

Local residents and police quickly arrived at the scene, assisting in the safe rescue of the students from the overturned vehicle. The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Parents of the students rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news, but relief swept through the community as there were no fatalities reported. The police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident and have registered a case.

The incident resulted in significant traffic congestion in the area, and authorities are currently working to clear the roads.