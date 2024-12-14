School for brick kiln workers’ children opens

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivas stated that schools have been started under the name of ‘Work Site School’ with the aim of imparting corporate education to the children of migrant workers working in brick making units.

The police commissioner along with the police officials started the work site school classrooms set up in Ramagundam police commissionerate range at Peddapalli zone Basant Nagar police station area. The school was opened after learning about the condition of the children of labourers and talking to the owners of brick units to educat-ing the children and not to turn them into labourers.

Later, the CP said that the migrant workers have left their state and travelled thousands of kilometers to work in the brick kilns. Their children are also staying with them and becoming future workers. They migrated for the sake livelihood and it was not right for the children to work in the kilns without education. He said that schools have been started to provide corporate level education by talking to the employers so that they have a golden future.

The CP said that the police department will provide their contribution for the future of the children, with the good intention of providing quality education to the children.