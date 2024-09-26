School works to be expedited

Gadwal: District Collector B M Santosh has directed officials to expedite the completion of pending works in schools.

During a review meeting held on Wednesday with KGBV principals, MEOs, and engineers, he emphasised the need to quickly complete the pending works. He instructed the assistant engineers to prepare a comprehensive report on the works, including present status of construction, total funds sanctioned, and other details related to KGBVs. The executive engineers of the panchayati raj department were tasked with submitting these reports.

The Collector specifically instructed engineers to ensure the completion of water supply, sanitation, and toilet facilities in all KGBV schools. He also stressed the importance of addressing any issues that arise within these schools promptly, ensuring that no unauthorized individuals enter school premises. Principals were asked to maintain cleanliness and ensure smooth functioning of their schools. They were asked to approach higher-ups in case of any issues.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, PR EE Damodar Rao, and others.