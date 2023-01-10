Science fairs help students, says Errabelli

Mahabubabad: Science exhibitions inculcate scientific temper among the children, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. He along with Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and MP Maloth Kavitha visited the science exhibition organised at the Little Flower School here on Monday.

Errabelli who interacted with the students said that science exhibitions help them develop research skills which will benefit them in the long run. Science fairs offer numerous advantages to the students. They develop various skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving, Errabelli said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving high priority to education. The quality of education provided by the State-run institutes is on par with the corporate entities, Satyavathi Rathod said. Participation in the Science exhibition is an opportunity to explore real-world challenges, she said.

Maloth Kavitha said that Palakurthi constituency has been witnessing a massive development. All the credit goes to Minister Errabelli, she said. "After noticing the development in Palakurthi constituency, I felt that Mahabubabad missed a leader like Errabelli," Kavitha said. She urged the teachers to focus more on students so as to pick up a success path in their career.

Earlier, both the ministers and the MP interacted with the locals at Palakurthi. The locals offered samosas (savoury stuffed pastry), tea and pan to the trio. Errabelli told the BRS workers who thronged him to bring about awareness among the masses about the Kanti Velugu programme, scheduled to start on January 18.