Scorching sun makes people stay indoors

Mahabubnagar: Since Maha Sivaratri festival, Palamuru region has been witnessing soaring temperatures. People are fearing to come out of their homes. Heat-related health ailments are also on the rise in the area.

In almost all the 5 districts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, temperatures have been rising above 40 degrees Celsius for the past one week. This is the first time in past few years that the mercury has touched so high during March. "Usually, March sees minimum temperatures between 20-22 degree Celsius and maximum temperatures between 30-35 degree Celsius.

However, this year, we are witnessing minimum temperatures above 24 degree Celsius and the maximum temperatures crossing 40 degree Celsius. This is a big cause of concern particularly to the students. Those are taking exams have to take extra care as they are vulnerable to sun stroke," said a senior teacher at ZPHS Bhootpur in Mahabubnagar district.

In fact, the heat waves are starting right from the morning itself. The people are feeling the heat and sweating right from 9 am on wards and as it turns afternoon the sun reaches on head and this is when the people are hardly seen on the roads or coming out for any work. With the rise in temperatures right from the morning, people are afraid to venture out of homes. Demand is fast growing for fans, coolers and Air conditions.

Health officials are urging people, especially the aged and children, to keep themselves cool amid the intense heat outside. The people should look out for dehydration and heatstroke signs such as headaches, rashes, vomiting and loss of consciousness etc.