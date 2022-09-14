Scorpio sting kills 3rd year BTech student in Sircilla

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a BTech third-year student, who went home for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival holidays died after a Scorpio sting on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the deceased identified as Malathi belonged to a middle-class family and wanted to help her family financially. She belongs to Ragudu village near Sircilla town.

The Scorpio stung her while she was performing some rituals with her family members on Sunday. The family took her to the Sircilla town hospital which is four kilometres away from the village. The doctors there informed the family to take her to Karimnagar Hospital as the poison had spread all over her body.

Later, she was admitted to Karimnagar hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.