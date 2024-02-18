SCR announces special trains services from Secunderabad amid Medaram Jatara

South Central Railway has made special arrangements for devotees heading to the Sammakka and Saralamma Mahajatara, which will be held in Medaram of Mulugu district for four days starting on the 21st of this month. These special trains will operate from various parts of the state to Warangal.

A total of 30 special trains will be running with fully unreserved coaches. Previously, special trains were only available from two areas, but this time they will run from Secunderabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Nizamabad, Sirpur Kagaznagar, and other locations. Measures have been taken to ensure that the trains stop at all major stations along the way.

The special trains include 10 trains between Secunderabad and Warangal, eight trains between Sirpur Kagaznagar and Warangal, eight trains between Nizamabad and Warangal, two trains between Adilabad and Warangal, and two trains between Khammam and Warangal.

For travelers from Khammam, a special train has been arranged from Khammam railway station. Train No. 07021 will depart from Khammam on the 23rd at 10 AM and arrive in Warangal at 12:20 PM on the same day. The return journey, Train No. 07022, will leave Warangal at 13:55 hrs and reach Khammam at 16:30 hrs on the same day. These special trains will stop at Mallemadugu, Papatapalli, Dornakal, Gundrathimadugu, Mahabubabad, Kesamudram, Nekkonda, and Chinthalpally stations on both sides, with second-class seating available.

General Manager of South Central Railway, Arun Kumar Jain, stated that these special arrangements have been made to facilitate the smooth travel of devotees to the Medaram fair.