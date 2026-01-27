SCR celebrates 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour

Hyderabad: South Central Railway celebrated the 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at the Railway Sports Complex Grounds on Sunday. The event brought together railway employees, their families, and senior officials to commemorate the spirit of the Constitution and the progress of the nation. Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager of South Central Railway, unfurled the national flag and received a guard of honour from contingents of the Railway Protection Force.

As part of the ceremonial proceedings, 14 platoons representing the Railway Protection Force, Civil Defence, Scouts, and Guides participated in an impressive march past, presenting a grand salute to the General Manager. The disciplined display reflected the commitment of railway personnel in safeguarding passengers and railway assets.

Addressing the gathering, the General Manager extended Republic Day greetings to the entire fraternity. He urged employees to uphold unity in diversity and contribute responsibly to the development of the country. Highlighting the achievements of the zone during the current financial year, he noted that South Central Railway had recorded remarkable performance in both passenger and freight segments. He informed the gathering that the zone achieved a gross originating revenue of Rs 15,579 crore between April and December 2025, marking a four per cent growth over the previous year. A major milestone was achieved in freight operations, with loading crossing 100 million tonnes in just 257 days, the fastest in the history of the zone.

On the safety and infrastructure front, the General Manager stated that track renewal of 643 km has been completed so far this financial year.

Additionally, 30 km of doubling, 115 km of tripling, and 2 km of bypass lines were commissioned to strengthen network capacity. Automatic Block Signalling was introduced over 435 route kilometres, the highest progress achieved by any zonal railway in India.

Passenger amenities also saw significant improvement with the commissioning of 39 lifts and 19 escalators, bringing the total to 241 lifts and 100 escalators across the zone. He also highlighted the introduction of two new Amrit Bharat Express trains from Charlapalli to Muzaffarpur and Thiruvananthapuram. The celebrations concluded with vibrant cultural programmes and a special demonstration by the RPF Dog Squad.