  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR extends bi-weekly express trains

SCR extends bi-weekly express trains
x
Highlights

Hyderabad:: South Central Railways has extended train no 12789/12790 Kacheguda – Mangalore Central – Kacheguda bi-weekly express trains up to...

Hyderabad:: South Central Railways has extended train no 12789/12790 Kacheguda – Mangalore Central – Kacheguda bi-weekly express trains up to Murdeshwar (via Kundapura) at 3:50 pm.

This has been brought into effect from Oct 11. Train no 12789 (Kacheguda – Mangalore Central Kacheguda – Murdeshwar), will reach Murdeshwar at 2:05 pm. Train no 12790 (Mangalore Central- Kacheguda) leaves Murdeshwar at 3:50 pm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick