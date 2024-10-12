Live
- Collector calls upon girl children to pursue higher education
- After 2 yrs, IIP falls 0.1% in Aug
- Higher Education Saga-VI: Education policy - The Amma Medium vs. Mummy Medium
- Dussehra 2024: Significance, Dashami Muhurat, Rituals, and Puja Samagri
- West Godavari admin donates Rs 1.17 cr to CMRF
- Reliance Digital’s Dussehra sale
- Dussehra 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings for Vijayadashami
- Chakrasnanam Ritual Concludes at Tirumala amid Brahmotsavam
- 87,116 applications filed for liquor shops
- Researchers develop new injectable to prevent hypoglycemia in diabetics
Just In
SCR extends bi-weekly express trains
Highlights
Hyderabad:: South Central Railways has extended train no 12789/12790 Kacheguda – Mangalore Central – Kacheguda bi-weekly express trains up to...
Hyderabad:: South Central Railways has extended train no 12789/12790 Kacheguda – Mangalore Central – Kacheguda bi-weekly express trains up to Murdeshwar (via Kundapura) at 3:50 pm.
This has been brought into effect from Oct 11. Train no 12789 (Kacheguda – Mangalore Central Kacheguda – Murdeshwar), will reach Murdeshwar at 2:05 pm. Train no 12790 (Mangalore Central- Kacheguda) leaves Murdeshwar at 3:50 pm.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS