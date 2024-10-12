SCR extends bi-weekly express trains

Hyderabad:: South Central Railways has extended train no 12789/12790 Kacheguda – Mangalore Central – Kacheguda bi-weekly express trains up to Murdeshwar (via Kundapura) at 3:50 pm.

This has been brought into effect from Oct 11. Train no 12789 (Kacheguda – Mangalore Central Kacheguda – Murdeshwar), will reach Murdeshwar at 2:05 pm. Train no 12790 (Mangalore Central- Kacheguda) leaves Murdeshwar at 3:50 pm.