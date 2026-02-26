MP Jagadish Shettar’s push pays off: Direct Indigo flights between Belagavi and Navi Mumbai from March 29

A long-awaited boost to regional air connectivity has arrived for the people of Belagavi and surrounding areas. The central government has confirmed that regular direct flights between Belagavi and Navi Mumbai will officially take off from March 29 operated by Indigo Airlines.

The announcement comes as welcome relief following the suspension of services by Star Air a few months ago on the Belagavi-Mumbai route. That halt had created significant hardships for entrepreneurs commuting for work, students pursuing higher education, and patients requiring urgent medical attention in Mumbai.

Taking the matter seriously, Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar recently met Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu and submitted a strong request to restore and introduce a reliable flight option without delay. The minister responded positively, assuring that Indigo would launch the new route effective March 29. “As per the long-standing demand of the Belagavi populace, Indigo flight services between Belagavi and Navi-Mumbai will now commence from March 29, 2026. Heartfelt thanks to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri K. Ram Mohan Naidu, and the officials of Indigo Airlines for their cooperation in launching the air service,” Jagadish Shettar stated.

The flight will depart from Navi Mumbai at 10:20 am and arrive in Belagavi at 11:35 am and subsequently depart from Belagavi at 5:35 pm and arrive in Navi-Mumbai at 6:45 pm.

The service is expected to greatly benefit the local economy, education sector, and healthcare access, with daily operations providing a much-needed alternative to lengthy road or rail journeys.