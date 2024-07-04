SCR inaugurates Regional Bal Mahostav for Cubs, Bulbuls

Hyderabad: The president of SCR Bharat Scouts and Guides and Additional General Manager, R Dhananjayulu, SCR, inaugurated the five-day Regional Level Bal Mahostav for Cubs and Bulbuls of the Southern States on Wednesday.

The event is hosted by the South Central Railway (SCR) State Bharat Scouts and Guides, and it will conclude on July 7.

According to SCR officials, the Bal Mahotsav is organised for children aged 5 to 10 years. Boys attending the event are referred to as ‘Cubs’, while girls are called ‘Bulbuls’. This marks the first time that the South Central Railway State is hosting this event.

R Dhananjayulu highlighted that young boys and girls are the foundation of the Scouting and Guiding organisation. At this age, they learn to showcase their skills and talents, such as drawing, painting, storytelling, and play-acting, and they also get opportunities to participate in adventure programmes. Events like Bal Mahotsav provide young children with opportunities to camp with peers of the same age but from diverse cultural and heritage backgrounds representing other States.

During this five-day event, around 200 Cubs and Bulbuls, along with Cub Masters and Flock Leaders from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, the Southern Railway, and the South Central Railway, are participating.

The theme of the event is “Save Nature for Our Future." Several activities are based on this theme. Camping during the event helps children learn adaptability and living with new people independently from their parents, said a senior officer, SCR.