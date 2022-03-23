SCR introduces GCT policy to ease cargo services

Secunderabad: A new Gati-Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy has been introduced by South Central Railway (SCR) with a view to boost investment from industry in the development of additional terminals for handling rail cargos on Tuesday.

As per the release from SCR, these terminals will ease the handling of freight commodities for transportation by rail with enhanced facilities duly providing safe and secure transportation.

Under this policy, apart from new sidings, the underconstruction and existing private sidings/terminals can also migrate to convert as Gati-Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal.

Accordingly, the new siding of M/s Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Nakkanadoddi station of Guntakal Division, South Central Railway was commissioned as Gati-Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal. This Gati-Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal of IOCL is allowed for handling inward Petroleum Oil and Lubricant (POL) Traffic, said a senior officer, SCR.

Benefits of Gati-Shakti Terminals (GCTs)

♦ Maintenance and operations of assets like track, signal and telecom, over-head equipment shall be borne by the railways

♦ Staff costs (Commercial staff deployed at GCT) will be borne by railways

♦ No terminal charges shall be levied on cargo for which GCTO himself is the consignor and /or consignee.

♦ No terminal access charges will be levied for rakes of privately owned wagons handled at GCTs built on non-railway land.