SCR issues travel advisory amid heavy rains, floods

South Central Railway (SCR) has issued a travel advisory to passengers as heavy rains and cyclonic conditions continue to disrupt train services across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Rising flood levels have affected several sections of the Hyderabad Division, including Bhiknur–Tadmadla, Akanapet–Medak, Gajwel–Lakudaram, and Bolsa–Karkheli, where water has overflowed onto railway tracks.

In view of safety, authorities have announced cancellations, partial cancellations, rescheduling, and diversions of trains. SCR has cautioned that the pattern of train services may change further depending on the evolving situation.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys keeping the weather conditions in mind and to stay updated through SMS alerts sent at the time of ticket booking. Real-time information is also available via NTES, IRCTC, RailOne apps, and the 139 helpline. Updates are being disseminated regularly through print, electronic, and social media platforms, including X (@SCRailwayIndia), Facebook, and Instagram.