SCR observes Vigilance Awareness Week

Hyderabad: The 56th edition of the Vigilance Bulletin ‘ANIMISHA’ was released on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week, which is being observed by South Central Railway on Monday.

According to SCR officials, Vigilance Awareness Week, 2023 will be observed by South Central Railway till November 5. As a part of this campaign, the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) resolution awareness campaign is being extensively carried out through PIDPI poster publicity (Hindi, English, and local languages) and digital display in all railway offices/units and public places. SCR vigilance team and field unit officials have carried out public outreach activities at various railway stations towards the PIDPI awareness campaign. Videos made in-house and provided by the central vigilance commission, regarding PIDPI, are being played for publicity through digital display systems in public/office premises.

K V Chowdary, former central vigilance commissioner highlighted the importance of processes, systems, manuals, and standard operating procedures in a huge organisation like railways for transparency and accountability. He also alerted regarding the exploitation of technological tools through unethical means and the importance of vigilance role as a system analyst in ensuring transparency and accountability.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway highlighted the importance of IT initiatives taken by railways and the role of vigilance in ensuring transparency and accountability. He also highlighted the importance of the PIDPI complaint mechanism.

To commemorate the various seminars/workshops by the SCR vigilance team and field unit officials are carried out over the entire zone covering capacity building programmes (on the aspects of procurement, ethics and governance, systems and procedures, cyber hygiene, and security) for various railway officials to ensure necessary competency and skill for imparting further in-house training, said a senior officer, SCR.