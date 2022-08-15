SCR organises photo exhibition at 70 stations

Hyderabad: As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the South Central Railway (SCR) organised a special photo exhibition on "Horrors of Partition" Remembrance Day on Sunday at 70 railway stations (59 photo gallery exhibitions and 11 digital medium that include over SCR jurisdiction viz., Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal Divisions).

Horrors Remembrance Day is being observed throughout the country on August 14. This day has been envisaged by the Ministry of Culture to bring to light the agony, and suffering.

The exhibition was set up to remind the country about the largest displacement of human population in the last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people. Keeping in mind the vast outreach of Indian Railways, the exhibition gallery was planned by the Railway Board at across 700 stations in India to sensitise and educate the travelling public about the pain and agony endured by our ancestors.