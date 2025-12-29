Excise Dept steps up raids against non-duty paid liquor ahead of New Year

Hyderabad: The Excise and Prohibition Department has launched an intensive crackdown to curb the smuggling of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) and drugs into Telangana from Haryana, New Delhi, Goa and other parts of the country ahead of year-end celebrations.

Excise Department Commissioner C Harikiran said that 30 raids were conducted in the last week of December alone as part of the special drive. He stated that Prohibition and Enforcement Teams, District Task Force (DTF) units and Excise Station teams will jointly or independently carry out special raids wherever required. The drive will continue for six days till January 1, focusing on the supply, sale and consumption of NDPL liquor and drugs.

The Commissioner directed officers to conduct special checks on all modes of transport, including trains, buses, parcel vehicles, cars, other private vehicles and air routes, through which NDPL liquor could enter the State.

According to him, the department found that NDPL liquor was being smuggled from Haryana and Delhi in trains such as the Telangana Express and other services through Asifabad, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Ghazipet and Bhuvanagiri stations. Liquor was also being brought in from Goa via Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad and Vasco da Gama, and transported to the Core Urban Region (CURE). NDPL consignments have also been detected on air routes, he said.

At present, four STF teams, 34 Enforcement Teams, along with DTF units, are involved in the raids. A large quantity of non-duty paid liquor, along with drugs such as OG Kush, MDMA, ganja and black jaggery, has already been seized.

The Commissioner warned that special permits must be obtained for the consumption of alcohol at New Year parties, failing which strict action will be taken.

Stating that the consumption of NDPL liquor, drugs and ganja is a criminal offence and poses serious health risks, Harikiran appealed to the public to stay away from illegal substances and welcome the New Year in a safe and pleasant manner.