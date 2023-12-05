SCR reviews preparedness for Michaung cyclonic storm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a review meeting on the safety of the train operations and action plan towards preparedness to tackle the Michaung severe cyclonic storm situation on Monday.

During the meeting, senior railway officials reviewed various steps being taken by the railways to tackle the cyclone and also reviewed the position of monsoon reserve stock at various depots and directed the officials for judicial deployment of the stock at different places.

General Manager, SCR, Arun Kumar Jain, directed the officials to closely monitor the path of the cyclone for undertaking necessary measures and also advised officials to closely liaison with the State government officials and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams for monitoring the position of railway affecting tanks in the section to ensure safety of track and train operations. He also directed to ensure monsoon patrolling of the tracks in the likely affected sections. Stationary watchmen are also being posted at all vulnerable bridges and locations to get real-time information and the position of vulnerable Road Under Bridges (RUBs) is being closely monitored and if necessary, may be closed and arrangements for pumping out the water will be done, he added.