SCR rolls out special trains to tackle Sabarimala rush

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced six new special trains and the extension of two existing services to manage the substantial surge in Sabarimala pilgrimage traffic expected throughout December and early January.

These services connect key towns such as Narsapur, Charlapalli, and Sirpur Kaghaznagar with Kollam, aiming to ease the seasonal rush as thousands journey from the region to Kerala for the annual pilgrimage. The new special from Narsapur to Kollam is scheduled to run on 27 December. Meanwhile, the Charlapalli to Kollam services are slated for 10 and 17 January. Return journeys from Kollam will operate on selected Mondays, stopping at major junctions including Vijayawada, Renigunta, Salem, Erode, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, and Chengannur.

Furthermore, the services on the Sirpur Kaghaznagar–Kollam and Kollam–Charlapalli routes have been extended for the first week of January 2026, retaining all their existing halts and timings. The Railways department stated that these expanded services are a necessity to curb overcrowding and ensure safer, smoother travel for pilgrims during the peak season.