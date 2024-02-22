SCR to cancel a few MMTS trains

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, South Central Railway on Wednesday announced that they would cancel a few MMTS services on February 23.

Train no 47231 (Medchal- Secunderabad), train no 47232 (Secunderabad-Medchal), train no 47251 (Medchal-Hyderabad), train no 47244 (Hyderabad-Medchal), train no 47226 (Medchal-Lingampally), and train no 47227 (Lingampally-Medchal) will be temporarily cancelled.