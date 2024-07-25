Live
SCR to extend spl train services
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of Kacheguda-Hisar-Kacheguda special trains. Train...
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of Kacheguda-Hisar-Kacheguda special trains. Train no 07055 (Kacheguda-Hisar), previously scheduled to run until July 25, will now be extended from August 1 to September 26 and will operate every Thursday.
Train no 07056 (Hisar-Kacheguda), previously scheduled to run until July 28, will now be extended from August 4 to September 29 and will operate every Sunday.
