- Body of missing Odisha doctor recovered
- World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Theme
- BJP Government Criticized For Water Leakage In New Parliament Building Amid Heavy Rains In Delhi
- Mother pays with life for son’s misdeeds
- Sebi makes shareholding disclosure mandatory
- BREAKING : Supreme Court holds sub-classification of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Permissible ; Overrules EV Chinnaiah
- Core sectors’ growth falls to 4% in June
- Resource devolution to States higher by Rs 2.49 lakh cr: FM
- AAP asks Centre to enact law to regulate coaching centres
- Minister Narayana visits Mumbai to study development works
SCR to extend Vande Bharat stop at Samalkot
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Wednesday that the experimental stoppage of the Vande Bharat Express train at Samalkot railway station has been extended for an additional six months.
Accordingly, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad (20833) and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam (20834) services will have a stoppage at Samalkot with effect from August 3.
SCR officials appealed to rail users to make note of the change in schedule and plan their travel accordingly.
