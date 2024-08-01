  • Menu
SCR to extend Vande Bharat stop at Samalkot

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Wednesday that the experimental stoppage of the Vande Bharat Express train at Samalkot railway station has been extended for an additional six months.

Accordingly, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad (20833) and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam (20834) services will have a stoppage at Samalkot with effect from August 3.

SCR officials appealed to rail users to make note of the change in schedule and plan their travel accordingly.

