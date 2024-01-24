Live
Just In
SCR to run 17 trains from Secunderabad to Ayodhya
These trains will be available for a month from January 29 to February 29
Hyderabad: Devotees from all over the country are flocking to visit Balak Ram (Ram Lalla), who has been enshrined in Ayodhya after a long wait of almost 500 years. In this background, the Railway Department has decided to run special trains from different zones of the country to Ayodhya. In this order, 17 special trains have been arranged from Secunderabad to Ayodhya.
These trains will be available for a month from January 29 to February 29. The railway department said in a statement that these special trains will be available from Secunderabad on January 29, 31...February 2, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29.
Each train can carry 1400 people. Soon these special trains will be allotted numbers and reservation facility will be made available.