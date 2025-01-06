Live
Just In
SCR to run Maha Kumbh Mela special trains
South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that around the Maha Kumbh Mela, special trains will be operated from January 8. Till date, around 175 trains have been announced, and almost all the trains are fully occupied.
According to the officials, Indian Railways is running special trains towards Prayagraj from all directions of the country. In SCR limits, around 138 trains have been announced that will be originating and terminating from SCR. In addition, 37 trains passing through the zone have been announced by other zones like South Western and Southern Railways. The trains will be operating across SCR, and it will be effective from January 8 to February 28. These trains will be passing through Gaya, Patna, Azamgarh, Banaras, Gomtinagar (Lucknow), Danapur, and Raxaul. In SCR, trains will be originating from Secunderabad, Moulali, Guntur, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Narsapur, Nanded, Aurangabad, and Tirupati.
Regarding the occupancy and other facilities within the announcement of the special trains, almost all the trains have received a good response. For the benefit of the passengers, the railways have introduced digital ticket booking facilities, and IRCTC is operating the Bharat Gaurav train, the Maha Kumbh Punyakshetra Yatra, to Varanasi–Ayodhya–Prayagraj, which will begin on January 19. The IRCTC is all set to welcome the pilgrims at the Mahakumbh Gram—IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj. Nestled at a distance of just 3.5 km from the Triveni Sangam at Sector-25 Arail Road, Naini, the Kumbh Gram offers unparalleled access to the bathing ghats and other attractions.