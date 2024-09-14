SCR to run Onam special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush, South Central Railway will run Onam special train services between Kacheguda – Kollam – Kacheguda. Train no-07044(Kacheguda – Kollam) will depart from Kacheguda at 4 pm and arrive at Kollam at 11:20 pm on September 14. Train no-07045(Kollam- Kacheguda) will depart from Kollam at 2:30 am and arrive at Kacheguda at 9:45 am on September 16.

En route, these special trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi road, Gadwal, Kurnool city, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam road, Kottayam, Chenganassery, Tiruvala, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam, Karunagappalli, and Sasthankotta stations in both directions.