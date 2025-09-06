SCR to run special MMTS trains for Ganesh immersion

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: To handle the extra rush of passengers during the Ganesh idol immersion, South Central Railway (SCR) will operate special MMTS train...
Hyderabad: To handle the extra rush of passengers during the Ganesh idol immersion, South Central Railway (SCR) will operate special MMTS train services on the nights of September 6-7 and September 7-8, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
The special trains will run on three different routes: Secunderabad-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Lingampalli, and Lingampalli-Falaknuma, with all services having stoppages at every MMTS station en route. The special services are being run to facilitate a safe and convenient commute for devotees during the festive period.
