SCR to run special MMTS trains for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: To handle the extra rush of passengers during the Ganesh idol immersion, South Central Railway (SCR) will operate special MMTS train services on the nights of September 6-7 and September 7-8, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The special trains will run on three different routes: Secunderabad-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Lingampalli, and Lingampalli-Falaknuma, with all services having stoppages at every MMTS station en route. The special services are being run to facilitate a safe and convenient commute for devotees during the festive period.

