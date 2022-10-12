SCR to run special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Secunderabad-Tirupati (no.07411) will depart from Secunderabad at 6.40 pm and arrive Tirupati at 6.45 am on the next day.

The date of the journey is October 12, Tirupati-Secunderabad (no.07412) will depart from Tirupati at 5.15 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 5.55 am on the next day. The train will ply on October 13. These special trains will halt at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both directions.

Hyderabad-Gorakhpur (no.02575) will depart from Hyderabad at 09.05 pm and arrive Gorakhpur at 6.30 am. The train will service on October 14, Gorakhpur-Hyderabad (no.02576) will depart from Gorakhpur at 8.30 am and arrive Hyderabad at 4.20 pm. The date of journey is October 16.

These special trains will halt at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakhshmibai, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur, Aishbagh, Lucknow City and Gonda Railway stations in both the directions and will consist of AC II-tier, AC III-tier and Sleeper class coaches.