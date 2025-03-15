Live
- Women’s ODI WC Qualifier to be held in Lahore from April 9-19
- Dola Purnima celebrated with fervour
- Yuvraj smashes 7 sixes as India Masters make final
- Akshay Bhatia is tied second at Players C’ship
- India’s challenge ends at Birmingham
- 17K people died in road accidents in 3 years
- The hottest investment trend in 2025: How does cloud mining change the fate of ordinary people?
- Munmun Dutta: We Bengalis love food
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 15 March, 2025
- Tamannaah Bhatia: Fashion has become almost a way of putting out what I’m strongly feeling
SCR to run special trains for festive season
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers for the festive season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between...
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers for the festive season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli – Visakhapatnam.
Train no -08579 (Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli) will depart from Viskhapatnam at 6:20 pm and arrive at Charlapalli at 8 pm and on March 16. Train no -08580 (Charlapalli- Visakhapatnam) will depart from Charlapalli at 10 am and arrive at Viskhapatnam at 11 pm and date of journey is on March 17.
Enroute, these trains will stop at Duvvada, Ankapalli, Yelmanchali, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot Junction, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu jn, Tadepaligudem, Elluru, Vijayawada Junction , Guntur, Satenpalli, Pidigurala, Nadikudi jn, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both directions. All these special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.