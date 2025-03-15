SCR to run special trains for festive season

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers for the festive season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli – Visakhapatnam.

Train no -08579 (Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli) will depart from Viskhapatnam at 6:20 pm and arrive at Charlapalli at 8 pm and on March 16. Train no -08580 (Charlapalli- Visakhapatnam) will depart from Charlapalli at 10 am and arrive at Viskhapatnam at 11 pm and date of journey is on March 17.

Enroute, these trains will stop at Duvvada, Ankapalli, Yelmanchali, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot Junction, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu jn, Tadepaligudem, Elluru, Vijayawada Junction , Guntur, Satenpalli, Pidigurala, Nadikudi jn, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both directions. All these special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.