  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR to run special trains for festive season

SCR to run special trains for festive season
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers for the festive season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between...

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers for the festive season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli – Visakhapatnam.

Train no -08579 (Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli) will depart from Viskhapatnam at 6:20 pm and arrive at Charlapalli at 8 pm and on March 16. Train no -08580 (Charlapalli- Visakhapatnam) will depart from Charlapalli at 10 am and arrive at Viskhapatnam at 11 pm and date of journey is on March 17.

Enroute, these trains will stop at Duvvada, Ankapalli, Yelmanchali, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot Junction, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu jn, Tadepaligudem, Elluru, Vijayawada Junction , Guntur, Satenpalli, Pidigurala, Nadikudi jn, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both directions. All these special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick