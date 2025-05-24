SCR to run summer special trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season, the Railways will run summer weekly special trains between various destinations.

Train no-08579 (Visakhapatnam–Charlapalli) will depart from Visakhapatnam at 6.20 pm and will arrive at Charlapalli at 8 pm and date of journey is from June 6 to July 25. Train no-08580 (Charlapalli-Visakhapatnam) will depart from Charlapalli at 10 am and will arrive at Visakhapatnam at 11 pm and date of journey is from June 7 to July 26.

These special trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Yelamanchili, Tuni, Annavaram,Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both directions. All these special trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.