  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR to temporarily stop trains at Vikarabad stn

South Central Railway
x

South Central Railway

Highlights

Hyderabad: In view of the international spiritual gathering at Kanha Shantivanam near Shadnagar/Timmapur stations from September 27 to 29, few trains...

Hyderabad: In view of the international spiritual gathering at Kanha Shantivanam near Shadnagar/Timmapur stations from September 27 to 29, few trains will be provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Vikarabad Railway station.

Train no 22718 (Secunderabad-Rajkot) journey will commence from the originating station on September 30 and will arrive at Vikarabad at 4:24 am and depart at 4:25 pm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick