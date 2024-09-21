Live
- RG Kar financial scam: CBI unearths major flaws in medicine procurement system
- FIIs infuse Rs 14,064 crore in Indian equity market this week, buying to continue
- No expectations from new Delhi CM, says Cong leader ahead of Atishi's swearing in
- Third Boat Successfully Removed from Prakasam Barrage
- Australia await Ashleigh Gardner’s availability for second T20I against NZ
- Can video games help relieve post-traumatic stress symptoms?
- Yemen's Houthis outline conditions for peace with government
- Super League Kerala: Malappuram FC share point with Thrissur Magic FC after draw
- US heat deaths projected to soar by mid-century
- 'Don’t be afraid to go over the top': Shastri's advice to Kohli
SCR to temporarily stop trains at Vikarabad stn
Hyderabad: In view of the international spiritual gathering at Kanha Shantivanam near Shadnagar/Timmapur stations from September 27 to 29, few trains will be provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Vikarabad Railway station.
Train no 22718 (Secunderabad-Rajkot) journey will commence from the originating station on September 30 and will arrive at Vikarabad at 4:24 am and depart at 4:25 pm.
