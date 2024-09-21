SCR to temporarily stop trains at Vikarabad stn

Hyderabad: In view of the international spiritual gathering at Kanha Shantivanam near Shadnagar/Timmapur stations from September 27 to 29, few trains will be provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Vikarabad Railway station.

Train no 22718 (Secunderabad-Rajkot) journey will commence from the originating station on September 30 and will arrive at Vikarabad at 4:24 am and depart at 4:25 pm.