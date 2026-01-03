Scrap app-based urea sales and adopt village-wise supply: Telangana Rythu Sangham

Hyderabad: Telangana Rythu Sangham State General Secretary T Sagar has demanded that the state government reorganise urea distribution on a village-wise basis rather than through the current mobile application system. Addressing the media on Friday, he emphasised that farmers must receive urea according to the actual extent of their Rabi season cultivation, rather than being restricted to a single bag per person.

Sagar criticised the existing digital system, alleging that it has inadvertently encouraged black marketing and led to the forced sale of additional fertilisers that farmers do not require. He pointed out a significant gap in supply: while the government claims to have distributed 4 lakh tonnes of urea against a seasonal requirement of 10.40 lakh tonnes, thousands of farmers including many women are still forced to endure long queues at Grow More Centres and cooperative society offices.

The Rythu Sangham leader attributed the hardship to the policies of both the central and state governments. He noted that the Centre has reduced subsidies while the state has failed to ensure a smooth distribution network. Sagar urged the authorities to issue coupons based on cultivation area and ensure supply reaches the village level to prevent artificial shortages.

Furthermore, he highlighted a financial burden on the farming community, alleging that retailers are bundling unnecessary chemicals and unwanted fertilisers with urea sales. He demanded strict action to curb black market prices and an immediate end to the practice of forced sales of unwanted products.

Accompanying Sagar at the press conference were State Vice President P Jangareddy, leaders Aribandi Prasad Rao, and Assistant Secretary Mood Shoban.