Scrap penalties on road tax, demands lorry owners' body

Hyderabad: The Telangana Lorry Owners Association on Wednesday met State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and sought his intervention in the removal of imposing penalties on road tax. A delegation of the lorry owners led by its State president Manchireddy Rajender Reddy met Bandi and presented a representation and explained how the State government has been imposing penalties over road tax.

The delegation said that lorries have been stuck in different places due to floods and requested Bandi to intervene and mount pressure on the State government to extend the date for payment of road tax for one more month. Besides the withdrawal of the hike in the green tax, the delegation sought Bandi to demand the State government to enter into an agreement between the two Telugu states for the movement of goods carriers.

Members of the delegation explained him about various problems faced by the lorry owners and sought his help in taking them to the notice of the State government and resolving the same. Banid assured that he would take the issue to the notice of the State government.