Scrap toll contract on ORR, demands Gudur Narayana Reddy
- Alleges a big scam in the award of contract
- It will cause over Rs 10,000 cr to exchequer
Bhongir: BJP state leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the state government cancel the toll collection right given to a private company on Outer Ring Road as it would cause a lot of loss to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).
In a statement, he criticised that the decision of the state government was like killing the goose that lays golden eggs and smacked of a scam. He alleged that the government had given toll collection rights to a Mumbai-based company at less than half the price that could be earned in the coming three decades.He said that the government had given the right to collect toll on ORR on the Toll Operate and Transfer (TOT) basis to the private company at an amount of Rs 7,380 crore for 30 years, whereas it is estimated that about Rs 17,000 crore could be earned in 30 years.
He alleged that money had changed hands in accepting the bid of the private company and the hand of the ruling Bhrat Rashtra Samithi was behind it. He said that the whole process seemed to be a big scam.