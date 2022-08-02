Scrapping ITIR gross injustice to Telangana, says TITA President

Hyderabad: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala termed the Centre's decision to scrap the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) for Hyderabad as disappointing and urged the Union government to withdraw its decision. Condemning the Centre's decision, the TITA chief said that Telangana was progressing in the IT sector even without the ITIR and added that ITIR would only further the development of IT in Telangana. He demanded the Central government to fulfill the promise of ITIR to Telangana which was promised in AP Reorganisation Act. Centre's decision to scrap ITIR for Hyderabad will deprive jobs to thousands of youth in the IT sector, which is a gross injustice to Telangana.

Sundeep Makthala said that in 2013, the Central government had promised to establish ITIR in Telangana. Immediately after Telangana's formation the IT sector flourished rapidly which is evident from the fact that at the time of Telangana's formation in 2014 there was 3.26 lakh IT workforce in Telangana which increased to 7.78 lakh now. Telangana is contributing enormously to the IT export of the country, said the TITA chief.

Sundeep said that Hyderabad was the right destination for the IT sector to flourish due to its geographic location and its top-rated civic infrastructure. The world's top five IT giants have established their offices in Hyderabad due to the availability of infrastructure and best of the human resources. If Hyderabad can flourish without ITIR and contribute in a big way to the IT exports of the country then imagine the scope of the industry with Hyderabad getting ITIR, the TITA chief felt. The Centre's decision to scrap ITIR for Hyderabad will do injustice to the youth of Telangana in terms of employment and investment, he asserted.

The TITA Global President urged the Centre to revoke its decision to scrap ITIR for Hyderabad. He appealed the Centre to grant the ITIR to Hyderabad as promised saying that it will contribute to the nation's IT growth and export.