SEC begins prepoll exercise for municipalities and corporations

Hyderabad: The elections to urban local bodies, including municipalities and municipal corporations are likely to be held soon as the state Election Commission has started the prepoll exercise by announcing the schedule for the publication of the electoral rolls.

The State Election Commission, which had taken up the Gram Panchayat elections recently, now started preparations for the polls to ULBs. As per the notification issued on Monday, the Commission would take up re-arrangement of ECI polling stations data into municipality/municipal corporation on December 30.

The Commission would be rearranging ECI polling stations wise data into ward wise municipality/municipal, re arranging municipality/municipal corporation data into municipality/municipal corporation ward polling station wise rolls on December 31.

Publication of draft municipality/municipal corporation polling station wise rolls on notice boards calling for objections on names/addresses on January 1, 2026. The commission would take up meeting with the representatives of political parties at ULB level by commissioners concerned of municipalities and municipal corporations on January 5, at district level by district election authorities on January 6, and final publication of polling station wise electoral rolls of municipalities and municipal corporations will be on January 10.

The commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration has submitted the list of 117 municipalities and six corporations (totaling 123 ULBs with 2,996 wards) ready for conduct of municipal elections. Delimitation process of Gajwel Pregnapur Municipality was already under progress and will be completed by January 9. Hence, the pre-election process to Gajwel Municipality should also be taken up, along with other 122 ULBs.