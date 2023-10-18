Sec’bad Constituency gets a Local Candidate after 17 yrs, Will lady luck smile on him?

Hyderabad: After almost 17 years a local candidate Adam Santhosh Kumar from Secunderabad Constituency will be contesting on Congress Ticket.

Santhosh Kumar is a person who has grown from grass root level. He started his career as NSUI Vice President in 1984 and later became the BC cell general secretary of the Youth Congress in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He also held various posts like NSUI Hyderabad City Joint Secretary in 1987, and later as the Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee in 2013.

During his college days, he embarked on a career in the Indian Railways and was elected to two influential railway unions, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) and the South Central Railway Employees Sangh (S.C.R.E.S), both of which are affiliated with INTUC (Indian National Trade Union Congress). Later he took voluntary retirement and joined active politics once again

The 55 year old leader is at present a member of the AICC Strategy Committee and SCRES Working President, Telangana, INC.

Talking to Hans India, he said, “ For the past four years I have been struggling hard to get ticket. He said after 17 years a local candidate is contesting for the Assembly. Not just he even his wife is politician. Adam Uma Devi was a two time corporator. He said he has been among the people of the constituency for past 35 years.

Cantonment area has some special problems because of dual administration. Santosh said he has been holding Basti Pour program to assess the ground level problems. He said the main problem apart from lack of civic amenities was failure of implementing double bedroom houses. Ruling party had promised 10,000 houses but did not keep up its word. He said being a local he understands the problems much better than others and would strive to resolve them. He exuded confidence that people will support him as he is from among them and not an outsider.