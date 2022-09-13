Sec'bad fire mishap: toll rises to 8, govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 3L

Hyderabad: The toll in last night's fire mishap in an electric bike showroom in Secunderabad has gone up to eight.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao expressed grief over the accident and said the State government had decided to give an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the persons who were killed in the incident.

Police said over 20 people were residing in the rooms, with a few guests suffering burn injuries while some suffocated because of thick smoke. A few others jumped from building to save themselves and suffered injuries.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav had visited the spot last night.