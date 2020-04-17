Second corona death in Gadwal

Gadwal: Another death of a 32-year-old person was reported on Friday from Gadwal. With this, two corona deaths took place in the district of the total 21 positive cases registered. 19 patients are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

District Medical and Health Officer Shashikala said the deceased lived in Momin Mohalla in the town and this is the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the district, who is a victim of second contact.

The first death was an elderly person from Shanti Nagar, who visited Markaz meeting in March, but his death couldn't be confirmed with Covid-19 as his body was buried before conducting any tests.

The DM&HO said that as many as 15 hotspot zones were identified in Gadwal and strictly implementing the lockdown. So far, 20 Covid-19 cases have been recorded from Gadwal.

Of them one had succumbed and 19 active patients are undergoing treatment.

Among all the five districts of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal district has witnessed the highest number of Covid-19 cases during the past one month.

Majority of these cases are related to those, who visited the Delhi religious meeting in March.