Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Telangana

Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Telangana on Saturday at Gandhi Hospital. Director of Medical Education (DME) Ramesh Reddy who had received the first shot has been administered with the second dose.

TIMS director Vimala Thomas has also received the second dose of the vaccine.

The process of distribution of vaccine is underway at 140 centres across the state. The first phase of the vaccination distribution programme began on January 16 and all those health workers who received the vaccine shot in the first phase will be given the second dose of the vaccine.

It is notified the same vaccine will be given to the people in the second phase.

Officials asked the health workers who have not received the vaccine in the first phase can get it by February 25. They also made it clear that no first shot of the vaccine will be given to the health workers later.