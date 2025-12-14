  1. Home
Second phase of Telangana panchayat elections concluded, results awaited

  • Created On:  14 Dec 2025 2:21 PM IST
The second phase of polling for the Panchayat elections in Telangana concluded at 1 PM today, amid reports of minor clashes between leaders of various parties in several locations. Voters who were already queuing at polling stations were still able to cast their ballots.

Vote counting is set to commence at 2 PM, with results expected to be announced shortly thereafter. Subsequently, meetings will be held with the ward members, and elections for the Deputy Sarpanch will proceed.

