Second worker’s body found among rubble

Bhadrachalam: The body of a second worker was recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building in Bhadrachalam during the early hours of Friday, bringing an end to the three-day-long rescue operation.

At around 2:20 am, rescue teams found the remains of Padisala Upender, a resident of Lambadi Colony, beneath the debris. His body was shifted to the Government Area Hospital for further formalities.

With no additional victims found, officials called off the rescue efforts. Earlier on Thursday morning, another victim, Ch Kameshwar Rao from Jagadish Colony, was found dead.

Since Wednesday afternoon, rescue teams, including personnel from the Vijayawada NDRF, Singareni, fire department, police, and district administration, had been working tirelessly at the site. Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju, Assistant SP Vikrant Kumar Singh, and District Collector Jitesh V Patil closely monitored the operations.

The five-story under-construction building, located at Super Bazaar Centre near the gram panchayat office, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, trapping two workers beneath the debris.