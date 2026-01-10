BRS shifts focus to municipal polls after sarpanch wins

Hyderabad: Buoyed by a satisfactory performance in the recent Sarpanch elections, the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has shifted its focus to the upcoming municipal polls. Party Working President KT Rama Rao has initiated a series of strategic meetings with district leaders to prepare the cadre for the urban local body contest.

Following directives from BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao, the working president held discussions with Warangal district leaders on Thursday and is scheduled to meet representatives from Khammam and Nizamabad on Saturday. On Friday, he met with district presidents and key public representatives from Karimnagar to extensively deliberate on the party’s urban strategy.

KT Rama Rao stated that despite the ruling party allegedly resorting to temptations and unfair means, the BRS managed to win over 4,000 Gram Panchayats. He described this as a clear indication of a shifting political landscape in Telangana. He alleged that the public is deeply angered by 24 months of “deception” under the Congress government and predicted a significant setback for the ruling party in the municipal elections.

“I have never seen such intense opposition against a ruling party in just two years,” Rao remarked. He noted that after facing challenges post-Assembly results and the parliamentary defeat, the party has regained public trust by consistently fighting against the current administration. He claimed that people in both rural and urban areas are once again looking towards the BRS as a viable alternative.

The BRS leader called upon the party cadre to work like “soldiers on the front lines” to restore the party’s previous dominance. He urged leaders to highlight urban grievances, ranging from neglected sanitation to failing streetlights. He further criticised the government under Revanth Reddy, alleging that not a single Rs has been spent on new urban projects, leaving municipalities riddled with problems.