Secretariat staff joyous over formation of new govt

Hyderabad: The employees of Secretariat on Wednesday expressed happiness at the formation of new government in Telangana.

They burst fireworks on the premises of the Secretariat and shared their joy with one another.

Along with the employees, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof. Kodandaram also participated in the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Kodandaram alleged that employees' rights were suppressed and their voices were crushed in the previous government.

He has hoped that the new government will have democratic governance and his party will act as a bridge between the State government and the employees

On the occasion, Kodandaram promised that he would bring the problems of employees to the notice of new government and would try to resolve them as early as possible.