Secunderabad: Army doctors train police constable trainees

Secunderabad: A two-day training programme from 24 to 25 August 2020 was organised by a team of Army Doctors, nursing officers and paramedics of Military Hospital Secunderabad for Police Constable Trainees on the request of Principal, Police City Training College at Gosha Mahal, Hyderabad.

The training programme to include theory and practical classes were conducted at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium at Gosha Mahal. A total of 233 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (Civil) were trained in Basic First Aid including Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, application of various types of bandages and drills involved in evacuation of casualties.

This training to Constables is of paramount importance as Police invariably are the first responders to any accidents or adverse situations.

A basic first aid trained Constable can save many lives during the golden hour of the casualties. These types of training programmes involving Sharing of best practices is beneficial and increases bonhomie between Army and Police. In view of Covid-19, all the precautionary measures were followed during the training programme.