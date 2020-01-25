Top
Secunderabad: BPCL plant rolls out mobile medical units

Highlights

This initiative by BPCL would benefit the 12 villages around the BPCL LPG bottling plant & retail depot at Cherlapally

Secunderabad: Health is one of the core thrust areas under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of BPCL. BPCL is undertaking healthcare projects in rural areas with the aim of making quality healthcare accessible for all and promoting wellness and preventive healthcare.

Cherlapally LPG Plant launched the Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) on Friday, by Prabhu Roy A A, State Head of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Javed Aslam, Territory Manager, and B Hari Babu, Territory Coordinator, Friday being BPCL Foundation Day. The unit would be operated by Wockhardt Foundation, an NGO working in the space of healthcare. The van is equipped with basic diagnostic equipment and medicines. It will have a qualified doctor accompanied by paramedical staff.

The mobile medical units would be operational for six working days in a week. The main objective of the project is to provide free primary healthcare services to rural and poor people of all age groups especially the destitute, elderly women and children who otherwise have no access to any healthcare facilities. Through this project, around 25000 people will get benefitted per annum.

The BPCL staff, PCVO crew, contract workmen, security staff and N Vishwesar Rao, Area Manager, Dr Santosh, and team from Wockhardt Foundation were present on the occasion. This initiative by BPCL would benefit the 12 villages around the BPCL LPG bottling plant & retail depot at Cherlapally: Chengicherla, China Cherlapally, Rampally, Nagaram, Korremula, Timmayapally, Narapally, Medipally, Dayara, AnnojiGuda, Ismail Khan Guda, and BokkenaGudem.

