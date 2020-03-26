Secunderabad: Cancellation of trains extended till April 14

Secunderabad: The cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, are extended till April 14, informed the South Central Railway in a press release. Booking of all types of tickets including reserved/unreserved tickets through counters and online for journey period up to April 14 has been suspended.

CRIS and IRCTC will disable all reserved/unreserved booking for the above said period. The extension is part of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19. All counters for booking of Rail journey tickets for both reserved/unreserved travel at Railway stations and outside Railway station premises shall also remain closed up to April 14. The same rule applies to parcel and luggage booking counters/offices, e-ticketing facility, refunds of cancelled tickets.

The passengers can get full refund up to 3 months from the date of journey for the trains cancelled by Railways during the period from March 21 to June 21. However, freight operations (goods train services) would continue during this period to ensure the supply of essential commodities.