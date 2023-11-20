Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela asks people to give chance

Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly Constituency Congress Party Candidate Dr. G. V Vennela Gaddar is moving forward with her campaign explaining about the previous Congress government's rule and the progress made by the current candidate.

Campaigning at Bearers Line, Ambedkar Nagar, Classic Garden Gully, After meeting the people of Balam Rai Basti and other areas, she said that if she is given a chance in this election, she will move forward unitedly for the development of the cantonment constituency. She said that he will retain the constituency as an ideal

In this campaign, they were asked to vote for the hand symbol and win. Pamphlets were distributed explaining about 6 guarantees of the Congress party.